Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Stock Price Down 16%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) shares dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

