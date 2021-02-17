Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $30.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBWBF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

