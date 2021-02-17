Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $22.60. Canaan shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 140,232 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

