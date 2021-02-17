Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 107,572 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72.

CWH opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $3,656,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $4,879,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

