Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

