Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,348 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of American Finance Trust worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

