Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,151 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

