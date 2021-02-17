Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 321,131 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

