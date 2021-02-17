Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,095 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 223.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKK opened at $341.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.87. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.