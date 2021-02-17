CaluraCoin (CLC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One CaluraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CaluraCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. CaluraCoin has a market cap of $14,531.73 and $145.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin Coin Profile

CaluraCoin is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 14,294,592 coins and its circulating supply is 14,261,724 coins. The official website for CaluraCoin is www.caluracoin.com.br

CaluraCoin Coin Trading

CaluraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

