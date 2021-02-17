California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,543 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Novavax worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX stock opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

