California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

