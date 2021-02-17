California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

