California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Harley-Davidson worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

