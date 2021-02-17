California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.63 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

