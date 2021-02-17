California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,945 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

