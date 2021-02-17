California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of National Instruments worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.