CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

NYSE CAI opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

