CAE’s (CAE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CAE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.