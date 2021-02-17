CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

