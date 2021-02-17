Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

