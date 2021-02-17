Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) PT Raised to C$55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BAM.A opened at C$55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -462.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$31.35 and a 52-week high of C$60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.73.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

