Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 14th total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,382. The firm has a market cap of $957.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

