Brokers Set Expectations for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 55.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

