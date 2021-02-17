Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Target Price at $3.00

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

TUI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 239,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. On average, analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

