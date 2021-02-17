Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $3.08 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

