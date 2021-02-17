Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) PT at $8.17

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.