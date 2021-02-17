Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) PT at $8.17

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.
