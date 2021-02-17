Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price at $42.20

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HIBB opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

