Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.07. Watsco reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.33.

WSO traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average is $235.34. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Watsco by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.