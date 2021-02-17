Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,127.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $72.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

