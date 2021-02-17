Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

