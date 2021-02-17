Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report sales of $60.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.35 million to $257.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.20 million, with estimates ranging from $273.22 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 243,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $52.03.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,548,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

