Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

POWI traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 406,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,631. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,254. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

