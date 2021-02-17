Brokerages Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPD. Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

PYPD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 3,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

