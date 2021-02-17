Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

LSI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.76. 930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Life Storage by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,077,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.