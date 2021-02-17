Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of KEYS opened at $151.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 223,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

