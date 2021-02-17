Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.79. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average is $201.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

