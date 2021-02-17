Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

