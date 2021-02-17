Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $132.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.48 million to $134.03 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $509.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.