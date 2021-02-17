Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.87. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $167,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $200.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

