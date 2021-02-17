Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $156.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $491.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.20 million to $491.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $516.42 million, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $521.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $379.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.45.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

