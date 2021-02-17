Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

DECK stock opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.54 and a 200-day moving average of $260.15.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.