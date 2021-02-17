Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.10. Celanese reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $10.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

CE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,763. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $73,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

