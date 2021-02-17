Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 921.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 921.11 ($12.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Britvic alerts:

In other Britvic news, insider John Patrick Daly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Insiders bought 5,052 shares of company stock worth $81,566 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 805.66. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 939 ($12.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.