BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $458,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOYU. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

