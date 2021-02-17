BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,528,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of LU stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

