Brigham Minerals’ (MNRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.73.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $897.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

