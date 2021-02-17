Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1308 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

