Bradley Woods Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Buy

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bradley Woods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

PFIE stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

