Bradley Woods Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Buy

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bradley Woods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
PFIE stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.
In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.
