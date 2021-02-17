bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOSY. Societe Generale raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock remained flat at $$11.62 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

